Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 118,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Align Technology worth $181,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $505.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

