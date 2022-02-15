ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Stock Price Down 9.4%

ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $362.50 and last traded at $362.50. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of ALK-Abello A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ALK-Abello A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.40.

ALK-Abello A/S engages in the production and development of pharmaceutical products to prevent and treat allergies. It also manufactures tablet-based allergy vaccines for pollen, house dust mites, animals, and insect stings. Its treatment comprises allergy vaccines, emergency treatment, and allergy diagnostics.

