Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Gap Down to $118.33

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.33, but opened at $114.41. Allegion shares last traded at $118.41, with a volume of 2,922 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Allegion by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after acquiring an additional 225,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Allegion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after acquiring an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

