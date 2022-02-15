AllSafe Hits Market Cap of $105,120.90 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $105,120.90 and $44.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00025421 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 79.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

