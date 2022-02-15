Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading Down 0.3%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 385 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 393 ($5.32). Approximately 59,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 180,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394 ($5.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 470 ($6.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 434.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 384.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of £441.97 million and a P/E ratio of 115.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

