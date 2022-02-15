Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.39

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.39 and last traded at $84.89, with a volume of 320307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.18.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

