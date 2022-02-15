Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $165.74

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.74 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($2.03). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.10), with a volume of 6,750 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 94.96 and a quick ratio of 61.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.74. The firm has a market cap of £95.67 million and a P/E ratio of 39.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

