Alphacat (ACAT) Price Reaches $0.0001

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a total market cap of $329,261.97 and $95,959.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars.

