Alterra Power (TSE:AXY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alterra Power Corp. (TSE:AXY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.96. Alterra Power shares last traded at C$7.74, with a volume of 44,526 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.74.
Alterra Power Company Profile (TSE:AXY)
Featured Stories
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Alterra Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterra Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.