Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

MO opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

