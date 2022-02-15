Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Trading Down 4.6%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.82. 1,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 141,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

