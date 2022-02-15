Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,103.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,225.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,338.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

