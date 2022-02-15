Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Update

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 354,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after acquiring an additional 120,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,839 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 234,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

