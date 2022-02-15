American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Up 6.1%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.50. 444,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,614,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

