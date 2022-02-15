American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Up 10.6%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shot up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24. 86,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,664,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of research firms have commented on AXL. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $947.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.