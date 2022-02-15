American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 421300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.20.

American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

