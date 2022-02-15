American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Sells $345,321.68 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Express stock traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.98. 4,134,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average of $170.21. American Express has a 1-year low of $126.07 and a 1-year high of $198.72. The company has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

