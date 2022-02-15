American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,344 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $234.31. 12,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

