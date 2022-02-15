AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.28. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.32. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $117.80 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

