Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.000-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Amgen stock opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

