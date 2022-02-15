AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. AMMO had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.55%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. AMMO has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $534.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of -0.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
AMMO Company Profile
Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.
