AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. AMMO had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.55%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. AMMO has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $534.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of -0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AMMO by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

