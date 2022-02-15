Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.76 Per Share

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $8.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.04. 4,908,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,752. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

