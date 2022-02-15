Analysts Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Albemarle posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $18,865,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 1,241.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 28,327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $26,510,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Albemarle by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 120.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.20 and its 200 day moving average is $236.37.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

