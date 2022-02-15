Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.13). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($3.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,690,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.44. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 900,378 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

