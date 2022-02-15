Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.60. Avaya reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial lowered their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of AVYA opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. Avaya has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,532,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after buying an additional 1,769,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after buying an additional 1,645,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,481,000 after buying an additional 1,275,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.