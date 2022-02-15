Analysts Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 292,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 150,627 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,188. Duluth has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

