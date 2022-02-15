Analysts Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Match Group also reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.69. Match Group has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Match Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

