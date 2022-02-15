Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

MKC stock opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

