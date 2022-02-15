Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.60 Million

Analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to post sales of $207.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $214.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $134.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $844.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $884.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $802.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NRZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $9,733,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,125,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.