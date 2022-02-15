Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.60 Million

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to post sales of $207.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $214.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $134.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $844.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $884.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $802.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NRZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $9,733,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,125,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.