Analysts Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts predict that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.17). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NuCana stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 130,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.66. NuCana has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NuCana by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

