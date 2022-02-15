Analysts Anticipate Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PCSA opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

In related news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,554 shares of company stock worth $52,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.