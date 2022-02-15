Analysts Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report $465.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. Synaptics posted sales of $325.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Synaptics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $217.22 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

