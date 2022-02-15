Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report sales of $461.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.30 million and the highest is $475.80 million. Wendy’s posted sales of $474.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wendy’s.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,750,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

