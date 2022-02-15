Analysts Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

BLMN traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 60,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,480,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

