Analysts Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,471,000 after buying an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Century Communities by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 39.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $86.07.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

