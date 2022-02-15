Analysts Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,471,000 after buying an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Century Communities by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 39.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $86.07.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.
