Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Crown also posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Crown by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,360,000 after acquiring an additional 141,177 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,767,000 after purchasing an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,822,000 after purchasing an additional 184,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 164.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.79. 37,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $118.97.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.