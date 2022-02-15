Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $401.21 Million

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post $401.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.00 million and the lowest is $385.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $343.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 554,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 442,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $139.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $119.10 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.