Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $401.21 Million

Analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post $401.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.00 million and the lowest is $385.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $343.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 554,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 442,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $139.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $119.10 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

