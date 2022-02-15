Analysts Expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Post $0.51 EPS

Analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. HomeTrust Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTBI shares. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $197,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.87. 2,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,742. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.