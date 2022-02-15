Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.49 Million

Analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report $346.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.18 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $338.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

JACK opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,613 shares of company stock valued at $225,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $83,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

