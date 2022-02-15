Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.73 Million

Brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report $340.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $154.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after buying an additional 826,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

