Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE: ATA) in the last few weeks:
- 2/3/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$31.00.
- 1/25/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$64.00.
ATA stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.44. 40,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,711. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$26.15 and a 12 month high of C$53.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35.
In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.
