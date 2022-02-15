Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE: ATA) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

1/25/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$64.00.

ATA stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.44. 40,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,711. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$26.15 and a 12 month high of C$53.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

