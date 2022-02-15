Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Derwent London (DLN)

Derwent London (LON: DLN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2022 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($36.54) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($50.07) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Derwent London had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/31/2022 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($36.54) price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Derwent London had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($50.07) price target on the stock.

Shares of DLN traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,202 ($43.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,374.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,496.29. Derwent London Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,098 ($41.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($52.10). The company has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

