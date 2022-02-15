Analyzing ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) & Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ASM International and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASM International 0 3 5 0 2.63 Brooks Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00

ASM International currently has a consensus target price of $329.68, indicating a potential upside of 8.80%. Brooks Automation has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.77%. Given Brooks Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than ASM International.

Dividends

ASM International pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASM International pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brooks Automation pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ASM International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASM International and Brooks Automation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASM International $1.52 billion 9.70 $326.01 million $9.84 30.79 Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.26 $110.75 million $1.49 56.43

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation. ASM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASM International and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASM International 26.69% 21.36% 17.75% Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33%

Volatility & Risk

ASM International has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of ASM International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ASM International beats Brooks Automation on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials used in assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and subsequently assembled, packaged, and tested. The company was founded by Arthur H. del Prado on March 4, 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

