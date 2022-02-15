Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,865 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of United Insurance worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 423.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UIHC opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.72. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Hogan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $122,109. 53.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

