Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 14,433 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $14,633,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 286,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 186,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 47,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,670 shares of company stock valued at $53,902. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

