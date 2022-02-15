Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 1,504 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

