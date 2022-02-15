Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 1,510 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of StoneX Group worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 115.8% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in StoneX Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in StoneX Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group stock opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $139,899.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 31,731 shares valued at $2,016,149. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

