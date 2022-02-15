Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 807 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,520.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,277,000 after purchasing an additional 245,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $233.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.56.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.