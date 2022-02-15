Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $233.85 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -310.00%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.56.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

