Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 62,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $213.99 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.26 and a 200-day moving average of $201.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

